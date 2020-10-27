The regular season came to a close for Lady Indians volleyball Wednesday.
Pacific (1-16, 0-7) completed its Four Rivers Conference schedule Tuesday with a four-set loss at Sullivan (6-18-3, 3-4), 25-16, 16-25, 25-16, 25-19.
Lutheran St. Charles (10-6-2) then scored a sweep against the Lady Indians in St. Peters Wednesday, 25-20, 25-22, 25-12.
Sullivan
Annie Tomlinson made 13 kills, followed by Brenna Moore with 11.
Emma Parry and Julia Thomas made seven kills apiece.
Haley Greer notched three kills, Katherine Link two and Hannah Bruns one.
Parry led in blocks with five.
Thomas made four blocks. Moore and Tomlinson both blocked two and Greer blocked one.
Greer made 38 assists. Kamryn Bukowsky made four.
Link and Tomlinson each served an ace.
Bukowsky posted 18 digs.
Others with digs included Tomlinson (17), Sophie Deusinger (11), Greer (six), Link (five), Moore (four), Thomas (three) and Bruns (one).
Lutheran St. Charles
Tomlinson posted a team high of 10 kills.
Parry made eight kills, Moore five, Thomas two and Greer one.
Parry and Thomas both made two blocks. Greer and Moore both blocked one.
Greer made 23 assists. Bukowsky posted two assists and Deusinger one.
Deusinger served one ace.
Bukowsky led in digs with 11.
Greer had 10 digs. Other dig totals were Deusinger (five), Link (five), Tomlinson (five), Thomas (two) and Moore (one).
Pacific next plays in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament Tuesday at Warrenton. The Lady Indians are scheduled to take on the top-seeded host team at 5 p.m.