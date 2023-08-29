Returning three starters from a district championship team, Sullivan volleyball Head Coach Sarah Rochleau is positive about this season.
“We are looking to improve upon our conference record from last season and get back to that district championship match,” Rochleau said. “Being a relatively young and inexperienced team, we will also look to get better with every match and hope to peak by the time postseason rolls around.”
Sullivan went 21-13-3, 5-2, while tying for second in the Four Rivers Conference. The Lady Eagles lost to Eldon in the Class 3 sectional round in five games.
Returning starters are junior Stevi Saling, sophomore Ava Blankenship and senior Raegan Johnson.
Saling moves to outside hitter this season from middle hitter. Blankenship will stay in the middle this year while Johnson is a six-rotation setter-hitter.
Newcomers to watch include sophomore setter Ava Todd, sophomore middle hitter Abby Record, junior outside hitters Kelsie Hansel and Shelby Giebler, and sophomore outside hitters Kara Blankenship and Allie Brune.
With seven players graduating from last year’s team, that will leave a lot of opportunities for playing time.
Rochleau feels Todd and Johnson will be the setters with Saling, Emily Clonts, Shelby Giebler, Kelsie Hansel, Allie Brune and Kara Schmidt at the outside hitter spots.
Another big opening is at libero. Rochleau sees seniors Aleah Hunter and Delaney George as the favorites at this time.
Hannah Flanagan, Maebry Jones and Lauren Hoffman are helping Rochleau this season.
Rochleau feels last year’s success will drive this team forward.
“The successes our team experienced last season are serving as a motivation to this young team,” she said. “They got a taste of what it feels like to win in post-season play and they are hungry for more of it.”
In the conference, Rochleau sees Union and Pacific improving and Hermann being strong once again.
