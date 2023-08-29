Returning three starters from a district championship team, Sullivan volleyball Head Coach Sarah Rochleau is positive about this season.

“We are looking to improve upon our conference record from last season and get back to that district championship match,” Rochleau said. “Being a relatively young and inexperienced team, we will also look to get better with every match and hope to peak by the time postseason rolls around.”

