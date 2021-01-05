The year 2020 will be remembered fondly in Sullivan.
It’s the year the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles fought through to earn their first state title.
Sullivan won the Class 3 state crown, 2-1, over Savannah. It was the fifth time Sullivan had reached the state title game, but the first time it won the crown.
In the aftermath of winning the state title, Sullivan also gained many top spots for the 2020 Missourian All-Area Softball Team.
Area coaches and media members voted on this year’s team and Sullivan gained the top two prizes in the balloting.
Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump received 75 poll points to be named the coach of the year. She recorded over twice as many points as runner-up, Washington’s Philip King.
Owensville’s Hannah Koppelmann was third and Doug Peirick of New Haven placed fourth.
In the player of the year voting, Sullivan senior utility player Hanna Johanning received 63 points, more than twice that of Washington freshman pitcher Taylor Brown or Sullivan sophomore shortstop Kayla Ulrich.
Johanning was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year and also made all-district, all-region and all-state first teams.
As a pitcher, Johanning went 10-4 with a 2.70 ERA over 88 innings. She allowed 62 hits and 83 walks while striking out 126 batters.
As a batter, Johanning batted .456 with nine doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 38 runs and 38 RBIs. She stole 26 bases.
Johanning was comfortable pitching or playing infield and frequently did both during a game.
Johanning was a unanimous pick at the utility spot for the all-area team. She was one of four players to be named to the first team on every ballot.
Also earning unanimous status were:
• Washington’s Brown at pitcher;
• Sullivan’s Ulrich at infield; and
• Washington senior Emma Vodnansky at outfield.
By team, here are this season’s award winners:
First Team
• Pitchers — Washington’s Brown and Sullivan’s Jaedin Blankenship;
• Catcher — Sullivan’s Sophia Weirich;
• Infield — Sullivan’s Ulrich, Owensville’s Anna Finley, Sullivan’s Madyson Stahl, Washington’s Maddie Holtmeyer and St. James’ Alexus Freeman (tie for fourth);
• Outfield — Washington’s Vodnansky, Sullivan’s Riley Branson and Pacific’s Olivia Walker; and
• Utility — Sullivan’s Johanning and New Haven’s Ryan Stutzman.
Second Team
• Pitchers — Washington’s Christine Gerling and St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Abi Schmidt;
• Catcher — New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson;
• Infield — Pacific’s Molly Prichard and Tiffany Brandhorst and Washington’s Lacy Monzyk;
• Outfield — St. James’ Alyson Bullock, Borgia’s Mya Hillermann and Washington’s Allie Huddleston;
• Utility — Washington’s Lexi Lewis and St. Clair’s Madelyn Ruszala.
Third Team
• Pitchers — Owensville’s Addison Wright and Pacific’s Taylor Hanger;
• Catcher — Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott;
• Infielders — Owensville’s Paige Bossaller, Borgia’s Zoe Konys, Pacific’s Bella Walker and Union’s Anna Scanlon;
• Outfield — St. James’ Jacey Spurgeon, Union’s Hailey Earney and Borgia’s Ashlyn Stout; and
• Utility — St. Clair’s Jess Bess.
Honorable Mention
Owensville’s Halie Boyer, St. Clair’s Emma Davis, Washington’s Kelsie Holtmeyer, St. James’ Kori Alcorn, Union’s Ella Wells, St. Clair’s Current Smith, Borgia’s Haley Puetz, St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson and Pacific’s Shelby Kelemen.