There was good news and bad news for the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles.
For the fourth year in a row and fifth time in six seasons, the Lady Eagles brought home a MSHSAA state trophy.
However, Sullivan’s hopes to repeat as Class 3 state champion ended Saturday in a semifinal loss to Blair Oaks, 4-0.
The Lady Eagles (27-10) bounced back to beat Perryville in the third-place game, 5-0.
“It was definitely a roll-with-the-punches feel this year at the state tournament,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “We thought we were playing Friday, and due to the rain, our game was pushed to Saturday morning. I did not like that we went a week and a half between our quarterfinal game and the state tournament. That’s a long time to sit when you’re used to playing three to six games a week.”
Blair Oaks followed its win over Sullivan with a 3-2 win over Chillicothe in the championship contest.
“Blair Oaks has a great defense and a dominant pitcher,” Crump said. “We hit the ball hard, but their defense snagged everything, and we couldn’t catch a break. I was happy to have only nine strikeouts against (Andi) Siebeneck.”
Blair Oaks put pressure on Sullivan with two runs in the top of the first. The Lady Falcons added single aces in the fourth and fifth innings.
Blair Oaks outhit Sullivan, 7-2.
Sullivan’s hits were a double by Alexis Funkhouser and a single by Dorie Richardson.
Sophia Weirich and Richardson drew walks.
Jaedin Blankenship started and took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and eight walks. She struck out four.
Evvie Blankenship pitched the final inning, striking out one.
“Defensively, we did not make an error, but they capitalized on some timely hits,” Crump said.
Sullivan bounced back later in the day with a 5-0 shutout of Perryville in the third-place game.
“We knew we had a good chance to beat Perryville for the third-place game,” Crump said. “Sophia Weirich got our offense started with a first-inning home run. I was really happy for her in that moment. She needed that hit.”
Weirich’s home run was the only run of the opening inning. Sullivan added another run in the second, two in the third and another one in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Eagles outhit Perryville, 7-6. Perryville committed five errors.
“Freshman Evvie Blankenship had great control and spin picking up her first postseason win of the season,” Crump said.
Evvie Blankenship went the distance, getting the shutout, allowing six hits and striking out six.
Kayla Ulrich and Evvie Blankenship each had two hits in the game. Weirich homered, and Riley Branson doubled. Funkhouser added a single.
Molly Lohden drew the lone walk. Branson was hit by a pitch.
Branson, Grace Halmick, Funkhouser and Jaedin Blankenship stole bases.
“Overall, I’m proud of this group,” Crump said. “We definitely had our fall-apart moments this season, and to put it all together in the postseason to make another state run is exciting.”
Sullivan graduates three players from this team: Weirich, Branson and Jordan Trendle.
“I’m looking forward to next season already,” Crump said. “I think we have several players on the verge of really playing well, but their offseason training and mental toughness will be the deciding factor.”