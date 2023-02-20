The Four Rivers Conference boys basketball championship did not settle on which team would be its valentine Tuesday.
Sullivan (14-9, 3-2) did its part to stay in the race, winning at home, 51-41, against Pacific (11-14, 4-2).
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 3:15 pm
Meanwhile, conference leader Union (5-1) fell to Owensville (2-3), 45-38, and Hermann (4-2) kept pace with a 53-32 home win over New Haven (0-6), leaving four teams that could potentially still claim at least a piece of the conference title.
Pacific held a 10-9 lead after one quarter, but Sullivan held the Indians scoreless for the first four-plus minutes of the second period.
That allowed Sullivan to take a 21-15 edge into halftime.
Both teams had their best scoring quarter in the third period with Pacific netting 17 and Sullivan 15. The Eagles remained in front, 36-32, going into the final period.
“When you get down against Sullivan two possessions or three possession, you’ve got to get good shots, you’ve got to try and get stops and you can’t turn the ball over,” Pacific Head Coach Cody Bradfisch said. “I thought we had a couple times, a couple possessions early in the fourth quarter and late in the third quarter where we got it to four and just couldn’t get a good shot or turned it over.”
Sullivan shot 11-12 from the free-throw line in the contest, slamming the door shut on a late comeback bid.
Pacific earned its way to the foul line just once in the contest, shooting 1-2.
The Indians’ 6-8 senior center Quin Blackburn posted a team high 12 points to go with seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal.
Blackburn and Sullivan’s 6-6 senior center Sam Summers went toe-to-toe in the paint all night.
“(Summers) was tough,” Bradfisch said. “He had some big moves inside against us one-on-one and in our zone defense. I wish we could have got a few more stops off that, but he did a good job of getting us off balance and found a way to score.”
Matt Reincke was next for the Indians with 10 points. He connected for two triples during the third quarter, adding three rebounds and one assist.
“In the third quarter, we picked the pace up and were doing more of what we wanted to do versus what they wanted,” Bradfisch said. “We just never could get (the lead) past four and when you’re playing these guys, you have to get over the hill and either get tied or get the lead.”
Xavian Cox netted seven points with one triple on top of three assists and two rebounds.
Nick Bukowsky and Jack Meyer each finished with five points.
Bukowsky passed for three assists and grabbed two rebounds.
Meyer grabbed four rebounds with one block, one assist and one steal.
Joey Gebel notched two points with one assist.
Parker Linder grabbed two rebounds.
Summers finished with 19 points to pace the Eagles. He grabbed five rebounds and made two assists.
Drake Gawer was Sullivan’s outside scoring threat, connecting on four out of five three-point attempts to end with 12 points. He made four rebounds and two steals.
Gabe Dace notched nine points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Gavin Dace added six points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Aiden Kirk posted three points, three steals and two rebounds.
Chris Glaser contributed two points.
Seth Valley grabbed a rebound.
Pacific plays at Hermann Friday at 7 p.m. and Sullivan hosts Union at the same time.
Union will have at least a share of the title and can clinch outright with a win Friday.
However, a Sullivan win in that contest would mean at least a split of the conference crown as the winner of the Pacific-Hermann matchup would tie Union for the top spot in the league standings.
If that happened, Sullivan could then force a three-way title split if it is victorious in the league finale next Tuesday at Owensville.
