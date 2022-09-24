Tuesdays’ first round of Four Rivers Conference volleyball league play saw Sullivan take down last year’s runner-up, Pacific.
The Lady Eagles (7-4-1, 1-0) won on their home court in four sets, defeating Pacific (8-6, 0-1), 25-21, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18.
Emma Brune recorded 19 kills and four blocks for Sullivan.
Olivia Witt notched 13 kills, three blocks, one assist and one ace.
Ava Blankenship posted 10 kills and five blocks.
Stevi Salling ended with six kills, two blocks and one assist.
Raegan Johnson contributed five kills and one assist.
Maci Nolie passed for 45 assists and made three kills of her own. She also served five aces.
Anna Brooks and Emily Clonts served three aces apiece. Brooks recorded four assists.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Indians hosted New Haven Thursday and will see the Lady Shamrocks again Monday at the Hermann Invitational Tournament.
In addition to Pacific and New Haven, the Monday pool will also feature St. Francis Borgia and Owensville, starting at 4 p.m.