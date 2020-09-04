Five runs early and one late was enough for the Sullivan Lady Eagles to win at Lakeview Park Monday.
Sullivan (4-1) managed a one-run win against Washington (0-4), 6-5,
Jaedin Blakenship’s grand slam in the top of the first inning helped stake Sullivan to an early 5-0 lead.
Washington posted one run in the bottom of the first and three in the third to make it a one-run game. The Lady Jays then tied it with one more run in the fifth.
Another Sullivan home run, a solo shot by Kayla Ulrich in the sixth, gave the Lady Eagles back the lead. That’s the way the score remained.
The Lady Jays put together a total of five hits against Sullivan’s pitching combination of Hanna Johanning and Blakenship.
Maddie Holtmeyer doubled, singled and walked. She scored two runs and drove in two.
Hope Ramsey and Emma Vodnansky had the other two hits, both singles.
Vodnansky, Lacy Monzyk, Myla Inman and Maddie Guevara each walked. Monzyk was hit by a pitch.
Monzyk scored twice and Vodnansky once.
Inman was credited with a run batted in.
Holtmeyer and Inman each stole a base.
Holtmeyer threw the first inning in the circle for Washington. She allowed five runs on six hits and struck out two.
Christine Gerling shut out the Lady Eagles for the next three innings. She surrendered two hits and no walks with three strikeouts.
Taylor Brown finished the game. In the final three innings, the Ulrich home run was the only hit she allowed. Brown issued one walk and struck out five.
In 2.1 innings, Johanning allowed four runs, two earned, on one hit and four walks with two strikeouts.
Blakenship tossed the final 4.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and a walk. Blakenship notched five strikeouts.
At the plate, Johanning tallied three hits — a triple, a double and a single. She scored once.
Ulrich added a single to her solo shot and scored twice.
Sophia Weirich singled and drove in a run.
Hannah Campbell singled.
Grace Halmick scored a run.
Riley Branson drew the only walk issued by Washington pitching and then stole a base.
Alexis Funkhouser was hit by a pitch.
Washington opened Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East. The Lady Jays are back home Friday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South at 4:30 p.m.