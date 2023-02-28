It’s a Four Rivers Conference centric battle in the Class 4 District 3 boys basketball postseason this year.
Half of the league’s teams (St. Clair, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James) are assigned to that district. Cuba and Salem entered the week looking to spoil the Four Rivers Conference’s fun.
Sullivan (14-10) and St. Clair (10-14) are the district’s Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. Both received a bye through Monday’s first round.
St. James is serving as the tournament’s host.
In Monday’s first game, the host Tigers (8-18) fell against the Dutchmen (7-18), 68-36.
Salem (8-18) bested Cuba (14-13), 56-50 in Monday’s second quarterfinal.
Sullivan will thus play Owensville in Wednesday’s first semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Owensville won the prior meeting in Gasconade County Feb. 21, 53-52.
St. Clair takes on Salem Wednesday in another rematch from the last week of the regular season.
The Bulldogs lost to Salem in overtime, 62-60, Feb. 21.
Following Wednesday’s two semifinal games, the winners will play for the championship Friday at 7 p.m.
The district winner plays the Class 4 District 4 winner Monday at 7:45 p.m. at the Farmington Civic Center.
Class 4 District 4 is being played at Priory with John Burroughs as the top seed.
Burroughs plays Priory Wednesday in the semifinals while MICDS takes on Whitfield in the other game. The championship is set for Friday.