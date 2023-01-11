Clinging to a slight advantage throughout the second half, the Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles held off New Haven in the opening round of the Union Tournament Monday, 47-38.
“The girls played well,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said. “We’ve been struggling the last four games, so it was nice to come out and get the win.”
New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said his team didn’t do enough to win.
“To come out on top of a game like that, you have to take care of the ball, rebound and guard,” Peirick said. “We did one of those things. We guarded. That was about it.”
Sullivan (4-6), the fourth seed, takes on top seed Jefferson City Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
“They’re loaded,” Flora said. “They’re a good basketball team. Their guards can play and they’re quick. Then, they have Hannah Linthacum inside. She’s going to be a handful. I like our odds. They’re the one seed and we’re four. If you play hard, you never know what will happen.”
New Haven (5-5) gets eighth-seeded St. Clair Thursday in the consolation semifinals at 7 p.m.
Abby Peterson, who averages just under 18 points per contest, was Sullivan’s top scorer with 18 points, including a pair of three-point baskets.
Molly Lohden knocked down a pair of three-point baskets among her 10 points.
Dakayla McClain netted eight points.
Olivia Witt chipped in with seven points.
Delaney George and Hayli Venable each scored two points.
Sullivan hit five three-point baskets and went 4-7 from the free-throw line.
For New Haven, Brenna Langenberg scored 19 points to lead the way.
She hit three three-point shots and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Jessica Underwood was next with six points.
Aubri Meyer scored five points and hit one three-point basket.
Tressa Carver, Liz Luecke and Alayna Lagemann each scored two points.
New Haven hit four three-point baskets and went 2-4 from the free-throw line.
“The tough part is that we’ve put together a pretty good three weeks of practices and games and we reverted back to some of the things we were struggling with early in the season,” Peirick said. “We’ve got two days of practice and prep to get ready for St. Clair. Hopefully we can get it figured out and get to the consolation game.”
The teams played to a 9-9 tie through eight minutes, but Sullivan went on a 7-2 run midway through the second quarter to take a 20-15 lead at the half.
New Haven got as close as one point, 20-19, on a Underwood basket early in the third quarter, but Sullivan held a 34-29 advantage going to the fourth quarter.
“We switched up our defense,” Flora said. “We started trapping corners, which I think frustrated them a little bit and they got a little more out of control so we got some easier buckets late.”
Down the stretch, Sullivan was able to maintain a two-possession lead and seal the win at the free-throw line.
“Overall, I’m proud of the girls for stepping up to make some free throws to seal the game. That was huge,” Flora said.
“The last minute of the game was pretty helter-skelter for us,” Peirick said. “We really didn’t have anybody who wanted the ball late in the game. We gave up a couple a offensive rebounds after a free throw that really put the final nail into the coffin. On the offensive end, we couldn’t convert and turned the ball over a couple of times after we got stops.