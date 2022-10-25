The last two surviving volleyball teams from the Four Rivers Conference both earned the right to continue the season Monday.
Sullivan (21-12-3) celebrated winning the Class 3 District 9 championship on their home floor with a four-set victory over the district’s No. 2 seed, Salem (26-9-1), 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 25-14.
Hermann (19-7-1), the Four River Conference champions, won at Montgomery County Monday in the Class 2 District 6 semifinals. The top-seeded Lady Bearcats swept the No. 4 seed, Linn (17-3), 25-15, 25-20, 25-2.
Hermann plays for the district title Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the tournament host and No. 3 seed, Montgomery County (12-13-2).
Sullivan travels to Eldon, the Class 3 District 10 champion, Thursday for a sectional round game at 6:30 p.m.