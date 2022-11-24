Next stop, Reeds Spring.
Sullivan’s football Eagles will be hitting the road for a Class 3 semifinal game following their 24-10 win over St. Charles West Friday in Sullivan.
“We wanted to be conference champs first,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “We didn’t get that. The next goal was district champs. We got that. Now, we’re just trying to get another game. Making the final four, these boys will get a banner in the gym. That was the talk and motivation. It’s a lot of fun.”
The Eagles improved to 11-2 on the season while St. Charles West ended its campaign at 9-3.
Both teams turned the ball over early in the first quarter. With cold temperatures, both squads turned the ball over multiple times.
Junior Colton Brendel recovered a fumble at the Sullivan 38 with 42 seconds left in the quarter to set up the first score.
Gabe Dace found his brother, Gavin, open on the right side of the end zone from 18 yards out. The senior twins connected again on the two-point conversion, and Sullivan led 8-0 with 17 seconds to play in the opening quarter.
“Gabe did a great job,” Haar said. “All year, that’s what he’s been doing, taking what the defense has been giving us. He makes big plays in spots and that’s exactly what he did tonight.”
St. Charles West got onto the scoreboard with 6:35 to play in the half as Jack Anzalone followed his large offensive line and ran in from six yards out. The Warriors opted for the extra-point kick and Ryan Beer was successful, making it 8-7 in favor of Sullivan. That’s how it stood at the half.
“Our kids just continued to fight,” Haar said. “No heads were hanging at halftime. We talked about some adjustments we needed to make. We made them and the kids executed great for us in the second half.”
The Warriors took the lead with 4:30 to play in the third quarter, 10-7, when Beer connected on a 30-yard field goal.
That lead lasted for just under three minutes.
“The last two months, even when we get down, our kids have confidence and trust in the coaches and what we’re doing,” Haar said. “There’s no panic. That’s a big turnaround from my first two years of being here.”
Sullivan marched down the field and Gabe Dace called his own number from one yard out to put the Eagles back on top. Dace found Sam Summers in the end zone for the go-ahead score and it was 16-10.
“Our defense played great,” Haar said. “In that first half, we put the ball on the ground two or three times and we threw an interception, which is very uncharacteristic for us. Our boys just kept working in the second half and settled down. We were able to punch a couple of scores in there when we needed it the most.”
That score held up until just over four minutes into the fourth quarter.
Franky Erxleben intercepted a Daine Taylor pass and finished off the drive with a six-yard carry with 7:55 to play, giving the Eagles an insurance score. Dace found Brendel in the end zone for the two-point conversion, and it was 24-10.
“He didn’t have the greatest first half,” Haar said of Erxleben. “He actually apologized. I told him not to worry about that. He came up big for us both on offense and defense.”
Erxleben, who gained 87 yards on 14 carries, now has surpassed the 1,100-yard rushing plateau this season.
St. Charles West, a run-oriented team, was forced to pass the ball to get back into the game. Sullivan’s Aidan Cain picked off a pass at the Sullivan 12 with 3:58 to play to thwart the last best St. Charles West chance. That was the seventh turnover by the Warriors.
“Our defensive line did a great job of holding their ground,” Haar said. “We cut a little bit. They did a good job of holding the double teams and let the linebackers clean up the run. We did a great job with that in the second half.”
Statistics
Gabe Dace completed five of eight pass attempts for 59 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He ran four times for 66 yards and touchdown.
Overall, the Eagles ran the ball 28 times for 219 yards.
After Erxleben and Gabe Dace, Dominic Ransom had four carries for 34 yards, Jeremiah Rodriguez ran three times for 16 yards, Dayton Skaggs had two carries for 12 yards and Kayden Bryan ran once for four yards.
Summers had two receptions for 14 yards and Erxleben caught two passes for 12 yards. Gavin Dace had one reception for 18 yards and a touchdown and Jonathan Martin caught one pass for 17 yards.
Jacob Kirt led St. Charles West with 25 carries for 125 yards. Anzalone ran 11 times for 50 yards. Morgan Regot had two carries for seven yards and Taylor ran three times for five yards.
Taylor completed four of 13 pass attempts for 70 yards and two interceptions.
Kyle Quinn had one of the receptions for 35 yards. He also intercepted a pass.
Kyle Cotton had two catches for 31 yards. Aerion Williams caught a pass for four yards.
Ronrico Montgomery recovered two fumbles. Erik Sullivan had one fumble recovery.
Up next
Reeds Spring won Saturday at Boonville, 21-7.
In Saturday’s other semifinal, Cardinal Ritter (12-0) travels across the state to Pleasant Hill (11-1) to play for the right to advance to the championship game. That one also has a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The championship game will be played Saturday, Dec. 3, at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
Box Score
SCW — 0-7-3-0 = 10
SUL — 8-0-8-8 = 24
First Quarter
SUL — Gavin Dace 18 pass from Gabe Dace (Gavin Dace pass from Gabe Dace), 0:17
Second Quarter
SCW — Jack Anzalone 6 run (Ryan Beer kick), 6:35
Third Quarter
SCW — FG Beer 30, 4:30
SUL — Gabe Dace 1 run (Sam Summers pass from Gabe Dace), 1:32
Fourth Quarter
SUL — Franky Erxleben 6 run (Colton Brendel pass from Gabe Dace), 7:55