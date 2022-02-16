The Sullivan Lady Eagles played each of the first four nights this week.
They won each time out, improving to 9-11 on the season and 3-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. Thursday, Sullivan escaped with a three-point win on the road at Pacific (6-14, 0-5), 34-31.
“Our girls played a great game,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “If we limited a few turnovers and knocked down some free throws, we would have closed the game out. (With) 3.6 seconds left on the clock, we were able to draw up a play and we ended up throwing it out of bounds and not getting a shot off to end the game. Need to find a way to win.”
Molly Prichard and Lexi Clark both recorded a double-double for Pacific with 10 points and 10 rebounds apiece.
Rhyan Murphy notched eight points and seven rebounds.
Full statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Pacific is at home Monday night, hosting Hermann at 7 p.m.