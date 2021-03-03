It took extra time for the Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles to end Pacific’s season.
Sullivan (10-14), the No. 2 seed in Class 5 District 4, won at home Monday against the Lady Indians (4-21) in the district semifinals, 48-42, in overtime.
The Lady Eagles advance to Thursday’s district championship game at No. 1 Union, starting at 6 p.m. Union (15-1) received a first-round bye in the three-team district.
Sullivan led the early-going with a 16-9 score after one quarter. Pacific cut the Sullivan lead to one, 20-19, going into halftime.
Pacific led at the end of the third quarter, 31-28.
The score was 38-38 at the end of regulation.
Kiley Stahl’s 11 points led Pacific. She added six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Molly Prichard posted eight points with 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Lexi Clark scored eight points with eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals.
Campbell Short recorded seven points, two rebounds and two assists.
Hannah Bruns netted six points, adding two steals, two assists, one rebound and one block.
Shelby Kelemen scored two points with three rebounds and one assist.
Alaina Greer contributed two rebounds and one steal.
Sullivan’s statistics were not available as of print deadline.