Sullivan (8-10, 1-1) dominated the final 24 minutes of play Friday in Four Rivers Conference girls basketball play, turning away visiting St. Clair (3-17, 0-3), 62-30.
St. Clair was able to stay within striking distance in the first eight minutes as the Lady Eagles ended the first period with a 14-12 edge.
Sullivan hit its stride in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 14-2, taking a 28-14 lead into halftime.
After three quarters, Sullivan remained in front, 41-25.
Statistics from the contest were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair played again Monday at Pacific. The Lady Bulldogs are home Wednesday, hosting Bourbon in a nonconference matchup at 7 p.m.