The rubber match went to the Lady Eagles Monday.
Washington (8-12) fell to Sullivan volleyball (11-7-1) at Blue Jay Gym in the third meeting between the two teams within 10 days.
After the team’s split two meetings at the Rolla Tournament Oct. 1, Sullivan won Monday’s rematch, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20.
Washington had to fight from behind in both the first and fourth sets after falling behind by several points within the first 10 scores.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole (in the final set),” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We did the same thing in the first. I was happy with the way we fought to the end though.”
A strong-point for Sullivan was working through out-of-system situations and improvising to extend volleys.
“We’ve definitely seen a lot of them and Hermann (lately),” Moritz said. “They’re a good team and they’re scrappy, but they’re fun to play against because of that.”
A trio of Lady Jays closed with double digit kills. They were Alexis Barks (14), Jessie Tovo (13) and Chloe Holtmeyer (11).
“We’re a well-rounded attack,” Moritz said. “We have a lot of weapons we can utilize, but obviously when we get out of system, it makes it a lot harder to get everyone involved. Sullivan had some aggressive serves.”
Madison Moore recorded six kills and Jora Weaver terminated five.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Gracie Meyer both ended with three kills.
Meredith Duncan posted one kill and one block.
Barks, Moore, Weaver and Huellinghoff each had a block as well.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 25 assists and served the team’s lone ace.
Taylor Hoelscher posted a team high of 23 digs, one ahead of teammate Gracie Meyer’s 22. Both saw time as libero in the contest.
Others with digs included Tovo (20), Gilliatt (10), Holtmeyer (eight), Barks (five), Huellinghoff (three), Weaver (three), Sydney Harbath (two), Moore (one) and Duncan (one).
The Lady Jays remain home Tuesday to host Ft. Zumwalt South in a GAC Central matchup at 6 p.m.
