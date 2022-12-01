Reeds Spring (11-2) will be playing in a football state championship game for the first time in school history after Saturday’s 49-20 win over Sullivan (11-3) in the Class 3 semifinals.
The Wolves, who hosted the semifinal contest, will play Cardinal Ritter (13-0) for the state title Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
The outcome ended a nine-game winning streak for the Eagles, who tied for second in the Four Rivers Conference this season at 4-2.
By reaching the semifinals, Sullivan added its first football banner since 2008.
“(This year) has meant the world,” Sullivan Head Coach Eddie Haar said. “It’s my third year here and these seniors have started for me since they were sophomores, so it’s going to be hard to see them go. (I’m really) proud of the kids and proud of the effort. Nobody expected us to be here. We won a lot of games that nobody was expecting us to, and Reeds Spring kind of brought it to us today.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Sullivan took advantage of a short field early in the second period.
A muffed punt by the Wolves was recovered by Dayton Skaggs at the 28-yard line. That gave the Eagles a prime opportunity and quarterback Gabe Dace punched in a three-yard touchdown run.
That sparked a series of back-and-forth scores that left the game tied at 14 late in the second quarter.
A pivotal moment could have turned the game on its ear and put Sullivan ahead by two scores late in the second period as Sullivan jumped a pass route in the flat, but were unable to hang onto the interception.
“We dropped a pick six and they scored a couple of plays later,” Haar said. “We just couldn’t get anything going for us after that. They did a great job.”
A fourth down situation for the Eagles on the next drive, deep in Reeds Spring territory, resulted in a turnover on downs at the 19 with little more than seven seconds left and set the stage for the biggest play of the game.
Left-handed Reeds Spring quarterback Blandy Burall heaved the ball to midfield where junior wideout James Dowdy made the catch between two Sullivan defenders and took it to the end zone as time expired for an 81-yard score.
Dowdy also caught a 52-yard touchdown pass on the preceding Reeds Spring possession.
The Wolves got the ball to start the second half and it looked like the score swapping would continue as both teams found the end zone on their opening possessions.
However, after Sullivan’s score made it 28-20, Dowdy returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for the score.
Just 50 seconds later, Reeds Spring got a defensive touchdown as senior linebacker Adam Lewis recovered a fumble at the 38 and took it in.
Lewis’ scoop and score was the penultimate touchdown of the game, putting 22 points of difference between the teams.
Reeds Spring added a final score early in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.
Statistics
Gabe Dace ran in two touchdowns on goal-line sneaks in the first half for the Eagles. Gavin Dace ran for a 44-yard score in the third quarter.
For the Wolves, Burall was 12-19 passing for 304 yards and four scores in the contest.
Dowdy hauled in seven passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Burall’s other touchdown passes were a 36-yarder to Addison Abshire and a 10-yard connection to Tracen Cobb.
Burall also picked up a one-yard rushing score on Reeds Spring’s first scoring drive.
Senior running back Preston Blubaugh was a big-play machine in the contest as well, but did not carry the ball into the end zone. He finished the game with 159 rushing yards.
Championship preview
While Reeds Spring has been playing in virtually uncharted territory for the program all postseason, Cardinal Ritter has been an annual powerhouse with four consecutive district titles and a second-place finish in Class 3 in 2018.
However, the Cardinals have never won the big one and this is the first time the Lions have returned to the championship game since forfeiting all of its games in the 2019 season due to using an ineligible player.
Cardinal Ritter also made it to the Class 3 championship game in 2008. Both instances were blowout losses for the Lions, 31-6 at the hands of Cassville in 2008 and 45-19 against the now-defunct Trinity Catholic in 2018.
Most recently, the Lions lost in the state semifinals in both 2020 and 2021, but made it through that stage Saturday with a 54-35 victory on the road at Pleasant Hill (11-2).
Reeds Spring and Cardinal Ritter do not share a common opponent this season, which is not surprising as nearly 250 miles separate the two schools.
The Lions have outscored opponents by an average score of 44-8 this season while the Wolves win by an average margin of 32-18.
The rest of the MSHSAA football championship schedule at Faurot Field is as follows:
• Saturday, Nov. 26, 4 p.m. — Class 6 — Christian Brothers College Cadets (13-1) defeated Lee’s Summit North Broncos (12-2), 35-28 in overtime.
• Thursday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. — 8-man — North Andrew Cardinals (13-0) vs. Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles (10-3).
• Friday, Dec. 2, 11 a.m. — Class 4 — St. Mary’s Dragons (11-2) vs. St. Dominic Crusaders (8-5).
• Friday, Dec. 2, 3 p.m. — Class 2 — Blair Oaks Falcons (13-0) vs. Lamar Tigers (12-1).
• Friday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. — Class 5 — Fort Osage Indians (11-2) vs. Francis Howell Vikings (13-0).
• Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m. — Class 1 — East Buchanan Bulldogs (13-1) vs. Adrian Blackhawks (12-2).
Box Score
SUL - 0+14+6+0=20
RS - 0+21+21+7=49
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
SUL - Gabe Dace 3 run (pass failed), 9:30
RS - Blandy Burall 1 run (Miguel Campos kick), 6:54
SUL - Gabe Dace 1 run (Dominic Ransom run), 3:49
RS - James Dowdy 52 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 3:29
RS - Dowdy 81 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
RS - Tracen Cobb 10 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 7:31
SUL - Gavin Dace 44 run (pass failed), 4:10
RS - Dowdy 75 kick return (Campos kick), 3:56
RS - Adam Lewis 38 fumble return (Campos kick), 3:06
Fourth Quarter
RS - Addison Abshire 36 pass from Burall (Campos kick), 11:52