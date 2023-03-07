The Lady Eagles earned at least one more round of basketball last Tuesday.
Sullivan (11-14), the No. 3 seed in Class 4 District 3, defeated No. 6 St. Clair (4-24), 52-28.
The No. 2 seed, Salem (16-10) defeated Sullivan in Thursday’s semifinals.
St. James, the top seed in the district, is hosting all rounds of the tournament. The district championship game is set for Saturday at 3 p.m.
St. Clair kept Tuesday’s district quarterfinal game within one possession for the first quarter, but Sullivan led 13-10 after the first eight minutes.
Sullivan improved its lead to 26-19 at the half and 41-20 at the end of the third quarter.
“(The) girls played really hard and were proud of every one of them,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “They never gave up.”
Vada Moore paced St. Clair with nine points, adding five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Grace Moore posted five points with three rebounds.
Lillie Coello netted four points and grabbed a rebound.
“Lillie Coello stepped up big in some places,” Johnson said. “She started her first game. She has been doing well in the JV games and earned a starting spot for the district game.”
Emma Thompson notched four points and seven rebounds.
Bella Shelden tallied two points and a steal.
Rylea Black put through two points to go with three rebounds.
Lucy Moore rounded out the scoresheet with two points and two steals.
Ava Brand posted four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
“Ava played a good game defending (Abby) Peterson,” Johnson said. “Although Ava didn’t score she made life difficult for one of the leading scorers in the conference.”
Emma Talleur added three rebounds.
Sicily Humphrey recorded one rebound and one assist.
Sullivan’s totals were not available at deadline.
St. Clair will graduate four seniors from this season’s roster — point guard Vada Moore and forwards Grace Moore, Brand and Shelden.
“It’s sad to see the seniors careers come to an end, but they will all be missed,” Johnson said.
