No, it wasn’t déjà vu.
Sullivan’s basketball Lady Eagles (8-11, 2-1) defeated St. Clair (2-19, 0-4) on back-to-back nights Tuesday and Wednesday.
The first meeting, Tuesday at Union, was a makeup date for the seventh-place game at the Union Tournament. Sullivan took that game, 63-28.
Just 24 hours later, in a Four Rivers Conference game rescheduled from the previous Friday, Sullivan won again, 62-31.
Tuesday
The Lady Eagles were ahead, 18-13, after one quarter and 35-21 at the half.
Grace Moore scored 11 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Vada Moore notched nine points and Emma Thompson scored eight.
Phoebe Arnold, Rylea Black, Ava Brand, Sicily Humphrey and Bella Shelden all scored two points.
Thompson and Grace Moore each recorded five rebounds.
Arnold, Brand and Vada Moore finished with three rebounds apiece.
Lillie Coello posted two rebounds. Humphrey and Lucy Moore made one rebound apiece.
Vada Moore passed around seven assists. Arnold and Brand each made two assists and Thompson one.
Arnold and Shelden both grabbed two steals. Vada Moore stole one.
Wednesday
Sullivan held a 12-8 lead after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 31-15 at halftime. The score stood at 48-24 after three quarters.
Vada Moore’s nine points led the Lady Bulldogs in the rematch. She added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Grace Moore posted seven points.
Brand finished with six points and four rebounds.
Thompson added five points, three rebounds, one assists and one steal.
Arnold chipped in two points, two rebounds and one steal.
Humphrey contributed two points, five rebounds and three steals.
Black made one rebound and one steal.
McKenna Conway grabbed one steal.
St. Clair concluded the week Thursday at St. James. The Lady Bulldogs play Monday at New Haven, starting at 7:30 p.m.