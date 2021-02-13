The Lady Bulldogs are still looking for their first conference basketball win of the season.
St. Clair (6-10, 0-3) fell on the road Friday to Sullivan (6-12, 1-1) in Four Rivers Conference play, 48-40.
The Lady Bulldogs previously defeated Sullivan, 53-39, at the Union Tournament.
Sullivan held an 11-9 lead after one quarter and a 21-15 halftime advantage. St. Clair cut the lead to three, 32-29, at the end of the third period.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Bulldogs were postponed Monday versus Union due to poor travel condition.