The rematch was no match.
Sullivan (24-2) dominated Rolla (23-3) Friday to win the Class 4 District 9 girls basketball championship in Union, 43-30.
Rolla had beaten Sullivan in the season opener, 34-28, but second-seeded Sullivan was able to make adjustments to lead for most of Friday night’s game.
“Our girls did a fantastic job of executing the game plan against Rolla,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said.
That included putting defensive focus on the guards and preventing them from making easy passes to the inside players, such as 5-11 Loran Pritchett, 6-1 Savannah Campbell and 6-3 Rebecca Janke.
“We applied pressure on (Ellie) Rogers and (Carli) Libhart and helped off on the other girls inside,” Flora said.
Offensively, Sullivan didn’t miss much. The Lady Eagles knocked down five three-point baskets and went 20-23 from the free-throw line.
“Offensively I thought we shot the ball really well and did a great job making the extra pass,” Flora said. “A big factor in that game was at the free-throw line. Our girls did really well stepping to the line with confidence and making big free throws when we needed them. Overall it was a great game and I am extremely proud of our girls.”
Sullivan jumped out to a 13-7 lead after one quarter and was up, 17-13, at the half.
Sullivan held a 24-20 advantage after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth.
Senior Mallory Shetley was the focus of the Sullivan attack. Shetley overcame picking up three fouls in the first quarter to lead all scorers with 23 points. She knocked down two three-point shots and went 9-9 from the free-throw line.
Shetley didn’t pick up any additional fouls after the opening quarter.
Kya Harbour, another senior, was next with 13 points, including two three-point baskets. She went 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore Rylee Denbow and senior Hanna Johanning scored three points apiece.
Senior Payton Dudley added one point.
Janke, a senior, and sophomore Taniya Corley scored eight points apiece to lead Rolla. Corley went 3-4 from the free-throw line and hit one of Rolla’s two three-point baskets. For the game, Rolla went 4-7 from the stripe.
Pritchett, a senior, netted seven points.
Rodgers, a senior, had three points while Campbell, a sophomore, and sophomore Madison Mace each scored two points.
Sullivan will play Helias (15-12) Tuesday at Missouri S&T in Rolla at 6 p.m.
Helias was the third seed in its district and beat top-seeded Boonville Thursday for the crown, 58-49.
Sullivan already has a win over Helias, 37-34, for the Sullivan Tournament championship.