The Sullivan softball Lady Eagles remain at the top of the Four Rivers Conference for another season.
Sullivan (16-5, 7-0) completed a sweep of the conference Tuesday by virtue of an 8-3 home victory against Pacific (7-11, 4-2).
Pacific has not yet rescheduled a makeup date for a game with St. Clair that was halted due to rain in the second inning Sept. 14.
The Lady Indians managed four hits against Sullivan’s pitching combination of Evvie Blankenship and Jaedin Blankenship.
The biggest hit came on Trinity Brandhorst’s solo home run to lead off the third inning.
Pacific scored two more runs, two in the sixth inning. Sullivan picked up one run in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Hannah Duggan doubled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Jaylynn Miller singled and drove in a run.
Bella Walker singled.
Molly Prichard walked, stole two bases and scored.
Malissa Dailey and Brooklynn Kittrell both drew a walk.
Briauna Swinford drove in a run.
Evvie Blankenship tossed the first two innings for the Lady Eagles. She allowed one run on three hits and two walks, striking out three.
Jaedin Blankenship pitched five innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts.
At the plate, Alexis Funkhouser led the way with a triple, two singles and two runs scored.
Jaedin Blankenship singled twice, scored and drove in two runs.
Kayla Ulrich and Hayli Venable both doubled. Ulrich walked twice and scored once. Venable drove in a run.
Sophia Weirich singled twice and drove in a run.
Molly Lohden singled and scored twice.
Jordan Trendle walked, scored and drove in a run.
Dorie Richardson scored.
Pacific ended the week Thursday with a nonconference home game against Windsor. The Lady Indians host Linn Monday at 4:30 p.m.