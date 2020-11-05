It took five tries, but the Sullivan softball Lady Eagles have claimed their first state championship.
Sullivan (21-9) edged Savannah (18-2) Friday in Springfield, 2-1, to win the MSHSAA Class 3 state title.
It was the school’s first softball championship and came after four previous runner-up finishes and two third-place trophies.
Just to get to a state tournament was a victory of its own.
“In August, we really wondered if there would even be a state tournament,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “There were so many ‘what-ifs’ this year, but we really tried to focus on just being grateful for each day we were given with each other.”
This championship didn’t come easily. Savannah, the home team, scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third inning.
Sullivan responded with two runs in the top of the fourth and made that stick for the remainder of the game.
Sullivan outhit Savannah, 6-4.
In the circle, it was a team effort. Hanna Johanning started and went 2.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and four walks. She struck out seven.
Jaedin Blankenship earned the win in relief. She entered the game with the bases loaded and allowed one hit over the remainder of the game. She improved to 11-5 for the season.
Madyson Stahl, who missed the semifinal win over Bowling Green due to quarantine, made up for lost time with two hits. She doubled and tripled.
Kayla Ulrich, Blankenship, Alexis Funkhouser and Riley Branson each had one hit.
Alyssa Sharp and Funkhouser each had two walks. Johanning walked once.
Alexis Johnson and Riley Branson sacrificed. Johanning and Grace Halmick stole bases.
Halmick and Funkhouser scored the Sullivan runs. Ulrich had both RBIs.
Kenzie Schopfer pitched for Savannah, going the distance. She allowed two runs on six hits and five walks. She struck out nine.
Emma Tipton, Maddelyn Graves, Taijha Davis-Cogdill and Kaylence Cook all singled for Savannah.
Kaia Calloway walked twice. Brookelyn Graves and Maddelyn Graves each walked once.
Calloway stole a base and scored the run. Tipton had the RBI.
Crump felt her team started to peak around the postseason, which has been typical for Sullivan teams in recent years.
“The team really started playing together and for one another around the district tournament, which is a great time to peak,” Crump said. “We had four different players quarantined throughout the postseason and actually did not have our complete starting lineup back until the state championship ballgame.”
Crump said the team got better through adversity.
“Through those quarantines, we found our grit,” Crump said. “New, younger players had to step up when we needed them the most and they did. Our leaders did a great job of keeping everyone calm and loose. We went into every ballgame with the ‘it’s just another game’ mentality. This group did not seem to feel any type of pressure on them at all, even going into the championship game.”
Crump said it’s been an amazing whirlwind of events since the final out was recorded.
“The amount of support and messages we have received over the past few days is absolutely incredible,” Crump said. “We are so blessed to live in a small town with such big support. For this group to be the first Sullivan team ever to win a team state championship is really special. In what I called several times a ‘rebuilding year’ and during a season of uncertainty, for things to come together like they did toward the end is really a feeling that I cannot describe. These young ladies displayed true, unselfish teamwork and heart. Just unbelievable.”