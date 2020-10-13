In a showdown of Four Rivers Conference volleyball teams seeking their first league win, victory went to the host Sullivan Lady Eagles Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (4-15-3, 1-2) swept Union (1-10-1), 25-16, 25-16, 25-21.
“It has been nice to finally see things coming together a little more for us this week,” Sullivan Head Coach Sarah Rochleau said. “We’ve had to make more adjustments to our lineup due to an injury to sophomore outside hitter Emma Brune. I was pleased with our performance in the Union match. It has truly taken a team effort this season, and I thought we really played well as a team on Tuesday.”
Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said her team showed improvement.
“We played well and controlled the ball well but we could not keep consistency in our attack and that’s what kept us from giving them a better fight,” Getman said. “Sullivan’s offense is strong and their defense is scrappy. We were doing well to get the ball up but didn’t get enough touches at the net defensively.”
Olivia Witt knocked down 13 kills to lead Sullivan’s offense. Abby Wiegers added 11 kills.
Cassidy Cunningham knocked down four kills. Saige Carey and Erica Juergens posted three kills apiece.
“Sophomores Maci Nolie and Olivia Witt have both developed into solid six-rotation players, and junior middle hitter Abby Wiegers had a really nice night offensively,” Rochleau said. “We’ve been proud of the resilience that this team has shown as we continue to improve each week.”
For Union, Lilly Wiskur led the way with seven kills. Jaiden Powell and Emma Rinne each had four kills. Jessica Stallmann and Addison Williford posted three kills apiece. Kirsten Bockhorst was next with two kills while Aubrie Brown and Sophie Eagan had one kill apiece.
Brown led Union’s defense with 25 digs and Eagan was next with 13.
Emma Rinne dished out 13 assists. Brown had three. Eagan and Williford each added two. Powell had one.
Maci Nolie had 32 assists for Sullivan. Carey logged three and Wiegers ended with two.
Juergens had two blocks for Sullivan and Wiegers had one. Eagan had Union’s lone block.
Carey served three aces for Sullivan. Nolie, Witt and Parker Williamson each had two aces while Raegan Johnson had one.
Eagan served two aces for Union. Stallmann and Wiskur each had one.
“The girls are continuing to progress and we just need to keep pushing ourselves to get better,” Getman said.