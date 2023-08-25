Forget what you thought you knew about the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic.
The expected continuation of high temperatures in the area has thrown the event into flux and led to the cancellation of the first day of competition Friday.
Instead of four four-team pools competing, the event will now be divided into two eight-team brackets, the Gold Bracket and the Black Bracket.
All 16 teams will play three games Saturday within their assigned bracket.
Washington, Sullivan, Eureka, Hillsboro, Capital City, Blair Oaks, Fatima and Mexico are in the Gold Bracket.
Pacific, Owensville, Wentzville Liberty, Northwest, Webster Groves, De Soto, Windsor and Linn will play in the Black Bracket.
Despite the defending tournament champion, Helias, also the Class 4 state runner-up last fall, not returning to defend their tournament crown in 2023, the tournament still brings back two state trophy teams from 2022 in Washington, third in Class 4 last year, and Fatima, the defending Class 3 state champions.
The first round of the Gold Bracket has a doozy of a matchup between perennial area powers Washington and Sullivan.
Games begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and will be played on four fields simultaneously at the Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex.
The trophy round of the Black Bracket takes place at 3 p.m., followed by the Gold Bracket trophy round at 4:45 p.m.
