The Eagles have taken roost atop the Four Rivers Conference in boys wrestling this season.
Sullivan scored 231 points to win the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday in St. Clair.
Pacific was the runner-up with 216 points. St. Clair finished third with 188 and Union fourth at 156.5.
St. James (155) and Owensville (84) rounded out the competition.
The top three finishers in each weight class were as follows:
• 106 pounds — Sullivan’s Camden Henderson was first. Pacific’s Mason Link was second. There were only two wrestlers in the weight class.
• 113 pounds — St. James’ Blake Marlatt was the champion. Pacific’s Timothy Link was the runner-up and Sullivan’s Carter Blankenship finished third.
• 120 pounds — St. James’ Luke Marlatt took the title. Sullivan’s Oliver Borton placed second and Union’s Logan Garrett finished third.
• 126 pounds — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek captured the title. Pacific’s Caden Browning was the runner-up and Sullivan’s Sam Hecht placed third.
• 132 pounds — Eli Peregoy of Sullivan took the championship. Union’s Kurl Conato placed second and St. Clair’s Creek Hughes third.
• 138 pounds — St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate won the title. Sullivan’s Dominic Ransom placed second while third went to St. James’ Dylan Schacht.
• 144 pounds — Union’s Malachi Frazier took home the title. Pacific’s Dylan Stout was the runner-up. Logan Crocker of St. James placed third.
• 150 pounds — Grant Rodriguez of St. James took first place, followed by Sullivan’s Adam Peregoy in second and Pacific’s Lucas Tennyson third.
• 157 pounds — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock captured the title. Sullivan’s Colton Brendel and St. James’ Cody Wilfong finished second and third, respectively.
• 165 pounds — Union’s Trey Ladymon took home the championship. St. Clair’s Connor Sikes was the runner-up. Third place went to Pacific’s Mason Lucas.
• 175 pounds — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox was the winner. Carter Wilfong of St. James and Union’s Brody Sitze took third.
• 190 pounds — Union’s Traven St. Clair earned the title. Sullivan’s Kane Strehl placed second. St. Clair’s Adam Folks was third.
• 215 pounds — Pacific’s Blake McKay took top honors. Sullivan’s Jeremiah Rodriguez placed second. St. Clair’s Zeke Bethel earned third place.
• 285 pounds — Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker topped the weight class. Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff placed second and Union’s Killian Cordia finished third.
