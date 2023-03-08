For the second year in a row and the third time in five seasons, the Sullivan boys basketball Eagles are district champions.
Sullivan (16-11) repeated as Class 4 District 3 champion Friday with a 61-44 win over Salem (9-19) in the championship game at St. James.
Salem was the Cinderella story of the tournament, advancing to the championship game as the No. 6 seed, the lowest seed in the tournament.
The Tigers clawed their way past both No. 3 Cuba (14-13) and No. 2 St. Clair (10-15) earlier in the week, but could not dethrone the Eagles.
Sullivan came into the tournament after two tough losses against Union and Owensville to close out Four Rivers Conference play.
“The way we were able to win those two (district) games was great to see after coming off back-to-back losses,” Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney said. “Our intensity was there.”
Sullivan ended the first quarter with a 15-10 edge, slowly but surely growing that lead to 26-15 at halftime and 40-30 at the end of the third period.
The Eagles had four players reach double figures in a balanced offensive effort.
“We were able to hit some threes early in the first half and then focused on feeding the post and Sam and Gavin had strong games inside,” McKinney said.
Gavin Dace led the way with 19 points.
Gabe Dace and Sam Summers recorded 13 points apiece.
Aiden Kirk tallied 12 points, hitting three times from three-point range.
Drake Gawer scored three points and Seth Valley rounded out the scoring with one.
Sullivan advanced the team to play Monday at Farmington against MICDS (22-6) in the sectional round.