A trio of Sullivan arms allowed just one hit Monday.
The Eagles (10-6, 3-3) won on their home field, shutting out New Haven (1-12, 0-4), 12-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A trio of Sullivan arms allowed just one hit Monday.
The Eagles (10-6, 3-3) won on their home field, shutting out New Haven (1-12, 0-4), 12-0.
Gavin Schmidt, Nathan McReynolds and Dayton Skaggs pitched for Sullivan.
Schmidt started and tossed the first two innings. He struck out four and allowed the one New Haven hit.
McReynolds pitched two innings, striking out four and walking one.
Skaggs struck out three in one inning, but walked two batters.
Reid Lueckenhoff singled to give New Haven its lone base knock.
Jacob Gerdes, Michael McFerrin and Evan Warmbrodt drew the free passes.
Austin Bradley started on the mound for the Shamrocks. He allowed 10 runs on two hits and eight walks across 1.1 innings and struck out two.
McFerrin pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Skaggs launched a solo home run for the Eagles.
Lane Blankenship and Cambrian Koch each doubled.
Jordan Rice singled twice and drove in two.
New Haven host Bourbonin nonconference play Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.