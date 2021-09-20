Jaedin was better than Fallyn Tuesday.
In a pitching duel of Blankenships, Sullivan’s Jaedin Blankenship shut out Union Tuesday at Sullivan Bank Ballpark, 8-0.
Sullivan (7-4, 3-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the third, five in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“I thought we started out slow,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Our energy was low, and I was curious how the two lightning delays would affect both teams.”
Union (2-5, 1-2) managed four hits to Sullivan’s eight but also made four errors.
“We did a lot of things right,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We played several innings of really good, really fun softball. Our energy was high, and we got the bats going right away.”
The biggest hit was a grand slam by Sullivan’s Sophia Weirich in the bottom of the fifth.
“She was seeing the ball well against a tough Union pitcher,” Crump said.
Poggas said that hit hurt, but Union didn’t give up.
“I will say, though, we never gave up,” Poggas said. “Even after Weirich’s grand slam, the girls got down for a minute on themselves but picked it back up. That tenacity and grit is going to give us an edge as we get deeper into our season.”
Jaedin Blankenship went the distance, allowing four hits, two walks and two hit batters. She struck out 11.
Fallyn Blankenship, a freshman, pitched all six innings for Union, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits, three walks and a hit batter. She fanned eight.
“Fallyn did amazing in the circle and was able to do very well against a strong offensive team,” Poggas said.
Riley Branson led Sullivan with three hits.
“Riley Branson was our spark offensively, going 3-4,” Crump said.
Weirich had two hits, a double and the home run.
Evvie Blankenship, Jaedin Blankenship and Dorie Richardson had the other hits.
“Dorie Richardson started a huge inning for us with a base hit that eventually led to loaded bases and a grand slam for Sophia Weirich,” Crump said.
Kayla Ulrich, Evvie Blankenship and Morgan Braun walked. Richardson was hit by a pitch.
Richardson stole two bases, and Ava DeClue swiped one.
Branson scored three times. Richardson crossed the plate twice. Ulrich, Weirich and Evvie Blankenship scored once.
Weirich drove in five runs.
For Union, Addy Friese doubled. Abby Thwing, Brooklynne Anderson and Kaitlynn Turner singled.
Fallyn Blankenship and Lucy Koenigsfeld walked.
Hailey Earney and Thwing were hit by pitches.
Earney’s play in right field was a highlight, Poggas said.
“Hailey Earney took away a lot of hits in right field,” Poggas said. “She was solid defensively.”
Poggas said the overall defense needs improvement.
However, we continue to beat ourselves up with errors,” Poggas said. “A couple of runs scored on errors in the third. Then in the fifth inning, we gave Sullivan some momentum, and they ran with it.”
Crump recently received the MSHSAA Coach of the Year award after leading Sullivan to its first state championship last fall. The official presentation was made prior to last Friday’s Sullivan football game with Union.
“It’s an award that represents all the dedicated assistant coaches, athletes and families throughout these past 15 years,” Crump said.