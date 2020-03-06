The Sullivan basketball Lady Eagles got even with one of the two teams to beat them during the regular season Monday.
Sullivan (22-2) defeated the host Union Lady ’Cats (20-5), 54-46, in Class 4 District 9 semifinal play.
The Lady Eagles, seeded No. 2 in the district, advance to play the top seed, Rolla (23-3) for the district championship Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Rolla won Monday’s other semifinal against the No. 5 seed, Salem (17-11), 64-26.
Union scored a 43-36 overtime win against Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference play Feb. 13, ultimately forcing a split of the conference championship.
Rolla is the only other team to have beaten Sullivan this season, doing so in the first game of the season, Nov. 26, 34-28.
“We stepped up and got some big defensive stops late,” Sullivan Head Coach Jordan Flora said.
“Free throws were key down the stretch. . . . The two losses we have on the year were to Union and Rolla, so we get to see them both. Hopefully, it’s going to be a little better matchup. We’re excited to get after them.”
Union held a 13-11 after one quarter, but Sullivan went into halftime up 24-22. The Lady Eagles extended that lead to 47-39 to end the third period.
The lead changed hands in the game a total of 24 times until Rylee Denbow’s three-point shot for Sullivan with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter broke a 39-39 tie and put Sullivan in front for the rest of the way.
“We just didn’t get to the (free-throw) line very much and didn’t execute some things, but I thought we played hard,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “It’s just one of those things where this time of year you have to be at your best. We had some rebounds and loose balls that didn’t go our way and that’s part of it.”
Reagan Rapert led the Lady ’Cats with 18 points in the game.
Union teammates Emily Gaebe (15) and Julia Overstreet (10) also reached double figures.
Megan Siedhoff rounded out the Union scoring with three points.
Overstreet grabbed a team high seven repounds. Rapert rebounded four, Gaebe three and Jessi Clark two.
Rapert passed out eight assists. Gaebe and Siedhoff both recorded an assist.
Gaebe grabbed three steals. Rapert and Siedhoff both stole two.
Union graduates just one senior from this team and is poised to return seven juniors for their senior year next winter.
“We won 20 games and won a couple of tournaments this year and we have some pretty nice players coming back,” Coach Rapert said. “It’s a pretty nice stepping stone for us. We have to be in these type of situations more and this type of crowd. We had our chances (tonight).”
Despite sitting out the second quarter after committing three fouls in the first period, Sullivan senior forward Mallory Shetley led all scorers with 19 points.
“We knew it was going to be tough playing here,” Flora said. “This was our third time playing them here. They had a great crowd. Both teams came out and shot it well. We had a little bit of adversity at the start. Shetley was out for a little bit, but the girls stepped up huge. All around a huge team win.”
Denbow netted 13 points for Sullivan. Kya Harbour and Hanna Johanning both finished with eight points. Riley Lock scored four and Payton Dudley two.