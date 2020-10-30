Controlling Saturday’s Class 3 softball semifinal, the Sullivan Lady Eagles are headed back to the MSHSAA state championship round.
Sullivan (20-9) beat Bowling Green (19-8) Saturday at Sullivan Bank Ballpark, 4-1, to return to the state championship game for the second year in a row and third time since 2016.
“I don’t know what to say,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said after Saturday’s semifinal win over Bowling Green. “I’m almost in tears. As of August, we knew we had a lot of work to do. All of a sudden, it seemed like we blinked and now we’re in the state championship game. These kids have put in a lot of time, effort, hard work and tears. It’s been a strange season. We don’t even have our full squad back yet from quarantine, but we’re going to Springfield and we’re excited.”
Sullivan faces Savannah (18-1) Friday at 5 p.m. at Springfield’s Killian Softball Complex in the title game. Sullivan beat Savannah last year in the semifinals, 10-2.
This marks the 13th season in a row that the Lady Eagles have progressed past the district level. Sullivan has finished second twice and third two other times during the run.
This marks the third year in a row the Lady Eagles are going to Springfield and the fourth state trip in the past five seasons.
Normally, the semifinal would have been played during the final weekend as part of the state tournament, but in the COVID-19 environment, that round was moved to campus sites. Sullivan was selected as host team this year.
Both teams had chances to score in the first inning. However, only Sullivan was able to take advantage of that chance.
After Bowling Green’s Kennedy Grimsley led off with a walk, the Lady Bobcats bunted her to second.
Jade Meier followed with a single to center. Riley Branson fielded the ball and threw a strike to the plate. The throw beat Grimsley easily and catcher Sophia Weirich put the tag onto Grimsley for the out.
Bowling Green left runners on second and third in that frame.
“We felt like it was a big battle with (starting pitcher) Hanna Johanning,” Crump said. “They only had one hit off of her, but we got ourselves into some bad situations. Luckily, our defense came through or Hanna came through with a big strikeout when we needed that. We definitely need to fine-tune that. Today, it worked.”
It was Branson and Weirich who came through in the bottom of the inning for the Lady Eagles.
In the bottom of the first, Branson reached on a bunt single and stole second. She went to third after tagging up on a pop foul. Weirich singled to center to bring Branson home with the opening run.
Sullivan’s big inning was the fourth. Ulrich’s two-run double made it 3-0 in favor of the Lady Eagles.
With one out, Alexis Johnson hammered a double to the right field fence. Grace Halmick then reached on a swinging bunt single, putting runners on the corners.
Ulrich then connected with a pitch for a double to left field, scoring both runs.
Ulrich said she didn’t even get solid contact with the ball.
“I was really happy I was able to hit that, even though I did get jammed, it worked out,” Ulrich said.
On a cold day, that wasn’t the best feeling, Ulrich said, but she was willing to take a little bit of pain to help our her team. It wasn’t the only pain Ulrich felt. She also got hit by a pitch.
“It feels great,” Ulrich said. “I’m so excited. We’re all really happy.”
Bowling Green got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth, scoring once.
With one out, Tanner Turner walked. She moved to third on a single by Haylee Chandler and scored on a wild pitch by Johanning. Chandler moved to third on the same play.
That’s when Crump made a major decision, sending Jaedin Blankenship into the circle, replacing Johanning.
Blankenship, who had warmed up multiple times in the early innings, got the next two batters out to end the threat.
“Every time we come in, we ask Jaedin about the last time she’s warmed up,” Crump said. “She does a good job of staying loose. She knows any second she can be put in there. This time, she went in with a ball on the batter.”
Sullivan got the run back in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Johnson was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Halmick then bunted, but was called out at first on a close play. Johnson went to second.
Ulrich grounded out and Johnson advanced to third on the throw to first. She scored on a single by Branson to center, which gave Sullivan a three-run lead once again.
In the top of the seventh, Blankenship got the first two batters to ground out to her position. After Meredyth Betts doubled, Blankenship struck out Meier to end the game.
Sullivan did not commit a single error defensively.
“It’s really great when we’re able to play like that with no errors and get all the outs you need,” Ulrich said.
Johanning was the winning pitcher, going 5.1 innings. She allowed one run on two hits, six walks and one hit batter. She struck out seven.
Blankenship went 1.2 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two for the save.
Turner pitched six innings for Bowling Green, allowing four runs on eight hits, two walks and two hit batters. She struck out five.
Sullivan posted eight hits with Branson and Halmick each ending with two.
Ulrich and Johnson both doubled.
Johanning and Weirich singled.
Johanning and Johnson walked. Johnson and Ulrich were hit by pitches.
Branson and Johanning each stole two bases. Branson and Halmick sacrificed.
Johnson crossed the plate twice. Branson and Halmick each scored once.
Ulrich had two RBIs. Branson and Weirich each ended with one.
For Bowling Green, Betts doubled. Meier and Chandler added singles.
Grimsley, Betts, Turner, Chandler, Grace Deters and McKenna Orf walked.
Turner scored the run.
Grace Dameron was hit by a pitch. Betts and Deters both sacrificed. Betts stole a base.