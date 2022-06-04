A former Mr. Show Me Basketball will soon have another honor to add to his already lengthy list of accolades.
Washington alumnus Scott Suggs was recently announced as one of the 2022 inductees into the Gateway Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Suggs was Mr. Show-Me Basketball his senior year at Washington High School in 2008 and went on to play collegiate basketball at the University of Washington.
He has since played in numerous international professional leagues in Europe and Israel.
In Suggs’ senior season, the Blue Jays went 20-8, winning the Class 5 District 6 championship.
Suggs averaged 22.5 points, nine rebounds, 2.79 blocks, 2.11 assists and 1.29 steals per game during the 2007-08 season.
Playing on the varsity team all four years, Suggs amassed 1,774 career points and 595 rebounds.
Suggs was one of the current AD committee selections for the Hall of Fame along with Francis Howell’s Steve Miller and Danielle Rygeleski.
The GAC Veterans Committee added the following selections:
• Frank Barro of Duchesne, Francis Howell and Holt.
• Ruth Beardslee of St. Charles.
• Jerry Burbes of Francis Howell.
• Jim Cheves of Holt and St. Charles.
• John Prinster of Duchesne, Orchard Farm and St. Charles.
• Julie Williams of St. Charles.