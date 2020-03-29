Playing for his third NCAA Division I program, Suggs concluded his collegiate career with the Salukis after previous stops at Bradley and Mizzou.
The Salukis went 16-16 this season with a 12-3 home record and a 10-8 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. Southern Illinois entered the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and were knocked out by Bradley prior to the cancellation of the NCAA postseason due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Suggs started 26 games for the Salukis, averaging 24.5 minutes per game and often drew the toughest defensive assignment.
He scored an average of 5.3 points with 2.9 rebounds per game, putting through 15 three-pointers and adding 22 assists, 12 steals and two blocks total.
Suggs transferred from Bradley, where he was recruited with a full ride, to Mizzou to walk on for Head Coach Cuonzo Martin and the Tigers. After sitting out the 2017-18 season, Suggs played a role for the Tigers during the 2018-19 winter and earned his way into a scholarship from the program.