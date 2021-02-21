For his eighth professional basketball season, Scott Suggs is back in Europe.
Suggs, a Washington High School alumnus and 2008’s Mr. Show Me Basketball, is spending his winter in Greece, playing for Iraklis BC.
Iraklis is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season and is part of the Greek Basket League (GBL).
Iraklis currently has a 5-8 record and ranks ninth in the GBL standings.
This is the fifth of his eight seasons Suggs has spent in Europe, with previous stops in France, Spain, Italy and a prior year in Greece.
In 12 games this season, Suggs is playing 26.3 minutes per game while averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Suggs played last season in Israel before play was stopped in March due to COVID-19.