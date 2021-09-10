Thursday’s Ironman award would have to go to the St. Clair soccer Bulldogs.
Playing without any substitutes, St. Clair (0-2, 0-1) opened Four Rivers Conference play at Sullivan (3-2, 1-0) with a 3-1 loss.
All 11 Bulldogs played a full 80 minutes in the contest, and St. Clair managed to strike first as Jaxson Richardson scored on an assist from Anthony Heigl for a 1-0 lead.
“They played really well last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “We had no subs, so we played with 11. We have a young team, so the boys are just starting to gel. The defense is doing well. We just need to get our offense going more.”
Sullivan answered with three goals before the end of the first period, gaining scores from Trevor Alexander, Dillon Freeman and Luke Todd.
Trey Behrens, Wyatt Kraus and Charlie Lohden each had an assist for the Eagles.
Neither team was able to add to their total in the second half.
Nathan Bess turned in 21 saves in the St. Clair net.
Sullivan goalkeeper Opie Starr recorded four saves.
St. Clair returns to action Wednesday with a 4:30 p.m. road game at Laquey.