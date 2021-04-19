Competing in the White Division, both Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional came back with hardware from the Warrenton Invitational.
Washington had the area’s low scorer. Brennan Strubberg placed third in the individual standings at 71, one stroke over par.
“Real proud of Brennan Strubberg,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “He was the No. 3 medalist. Glad to see him put it together in the middle of the season.”
Lutheran South’s Andy Hennen was the low scorer in the White Division at 69. Timberland’s Hunter Niles shot par, 70, to place second.
Borgia’s Clayton Swartz tied for eighth with a round of 76. He was even with Lutheran South’s Jack Anderson and Francis Howell’s Jack Pipkins.
“Clayton had a great day,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said.
Lutheran South was the White Division winner at 298, one stroke in front of Francis Howell.
Timberland placed third at 314 with Borgia and Wentzville Liberty tying for fourth at 324.
“I think we showed great improvement,” Neier said. “It was a great tournament, and it was run well.”
Francis Howell Central shot 326.
Washington was seventh with a score of 332.
“They were playing as they could make it,” Buschmann said. “It was a bit windy. The greens had just been aerated. They were slow and bouncy.”
Following the Blue Jays were Francis Howell North (342), Ft. Zumwalt North (358) and Holt (366).
Borgia’s other golfers were Austin Cooper (82), Will Warden (83), Sam Tuepker (83) and Alex Weber (85).
“We showed great improvement over our last tournament,” Neier said.
Washington’s other golfers were Alex Fregalette (79), Hayden Bean (86), Jake Rhodes (96) and Brian Brinkmann (110).
“It was a new course for all four of them,” Buschmann said. “It was good for them to get experience on it for next year.”
There also was a Red Division in the meet. St. Charles West won that nine-school division at 333, 26 strokes in front of Montgomery County.
Warrenton’s Shane Brosenne was the medalist at 73, one stroke in front of St. Charles West’s Ian Hollander. Wright City’s Matt Dunning was third at 79.
Buschmann feels the meet is a good challenge for his golfers.
“It’s a good level of competition to get us ready for conference,” Buschmann said. “Their coach always puts on a good tournament.”