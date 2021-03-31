Washington golf finished the first tournament of the year with a competitor in the top 10.
The Blue Jays shot a collective round of 366 Monday to finish ninth in the team standings at the Bogey Hills Invitational.
Francis Howell had the top team score with 314 strokes. Troy (336), Francis Howell Central (340), Ft. Zumwalt West (342) and Francis Howell North (354) rounded out the top five teams.
Washington senior Brennan Strubberg carded an 80 to place eighth individually in the event.
Freshman Alex Fregalette shot an 84, placing 14th for the Blue Jays.
Francis Howell Central’s Sam Emerick led all golfers with his round of 68, finishing three below par.
Also competing for Washington were Haiden Bean (T-40th, 100), Jack Rhodes (44th, 102) and Jackson Straatmann (50th, 116).
Washington gets back on the course Thursday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South in a GAC Central dual meet at 3:30 p.m.