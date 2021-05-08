Powered by two top 10 finishers, the Washington golf Blue Jays wrapped up the regular season Tuesday at the GAC Central Championships in Troy.
The Blue Jays finished with a team score of 387 to place fifth in the tournament. Combined with dual scores from the season, Washington finished fourth in the conference overall.
Francis Howell North and Ft. Zumwalt South both shot a 358 to tie for the tournament title. Zumwalt South wins the league title on the combined strength of Wednesday’s performance and its duals schedule.
Washington’s Brennan Strubberg placed second in the tournament with his round of 79, one stroke behind the tournament champion, Francis Howell North’s Joey Key.
Alex Freggalette matched Ft. Zumwalt North’s Nate Rapplean to tie for seventh place in the tournament, both scoring an 89.
Combined with duals scores, Strubberg was the third ranked individual in the conference on the season, and Fregalette was fifth.
Rounding out Washington’s scores Tuesday were Hayden Bean (24th, 106), Jake Rhodes (29th, 113) and Jackson Straatmann (30th, 138).
Washington hosts the Class 4 District 2 Tournament Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, starting at 8 a.m.