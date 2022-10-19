Gearing up for the final regular season meet, the St. Francis Borgia cross country team competed Saturday at the Hancock Invitational held at Jefferson Barracks Park.
Borgia’s boys placed 20th among 23 schools in the team standings with 474 points.
“We had a good race at Hancock with nine of our 11 runners hitting a PR again,” Borgia Head Coach Andy Gross said. “That shows nearly all runners are making continual improvement. We ran four girls and seven boys. All four girls ran the small schools JV. We ran five boys in varsity, and the other two boys in small schools JV.”
Saint Louis University High won the boys race with 33 points while Alton, Illinois, was second at 117. Lutheran South (153), Willow Springs (164) and Whitfield (170) rounded out the top five.
Freshman Vincent Strohmeyer was Borgia’s top finisher, placing 69th overall with a time of 19:18.4.
“Vincent is a soccer player who also runs cross country meets when there is not a conflict with soccer,” Gross said. “This time of 19:18 was accomplished with soccer training.”
Jacob Posinski placed 88th with a time of 19:47.3.
Lucas Wolfe was next, taking 92nd overall with a time of 19:55.3.
Zach Mort was 128th in 20:59.7.
Daniel Reidel placed 149th in 23:33.9.
All of Borgia’s girls were in the JV Small Schools race.
Junior Hailey Menges was third overall in 24:06.7. Amelia Smith of Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience won in 23:38.8 while Lutheran South’s Emma Labbee was second in 23:55.1.
Madeleine Menges was Borgia’s second runner, placing eighth in 25:14.6.
Two other girls ran in the race with Eleanor Schweich placing 23rd in 27:55.9 and Aubrey Witte running 27th in 28:41.0.
“All four girls runners had a PR,” Gross said. “Sisters Hailey and Madeleine Menges both medaled, with junior Hailey coming in third and freshman Madeleine coming in eighth.”
Two Borgia boys ran in the JV Boys Small Schools race. Gus Girdner was 33rd in 22:16.1. Liam Callahan finished 51st in 24:40.2.
“Freshman Liam Callahan took almost two minutes off his previous PR,” Gross said.
Borgia is scheduled to run in the Clayton Invitational Friday before competing in district meets Saturday, Oct. 29.
Borgia’s boys will go to the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central. The Borgia girls will head to the Class 3 District 3 meet at Fulton.
