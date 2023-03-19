A fall coaching vacancy at Washington High School was filled Wednesday.
The volleyball program is promoting from within as Olivia Strode takes over as the next head coach.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A fall coaching vacancy at Washington High School was filled Wednesday.
The volleyball program is promoting from within as Olivia Strode takes over as the next head coach.
“I am extremely grateful and thankful for the opportunity our activities director, Mr. (Bill) Deckelman and the School District of Washington have given me to take on the role of the varsity volleyball coach,” Strode said. “I am passionate about coaching and have a desire to teach others.”
Strode, a 2014 Washington graduate, has been a member of the program’s coaching staff for three seasons.
She led the freshman team in 2020 and has served as JV coach for the past two years.
After high school, Strode played for two seasons at East Central College in 2015 and 2016 and ended her playing career with two years on the Missouri State beach volleyball team in 2018 and 2019.
“We are very excited to have Olivia taking over the volleyball program,” Deckelman said in a district press release. “She brings with her a vast knowledge of the game and a passion for the sport. She also bleeds blue and white from her playing days and now most recently, teaching elementary education and assisting with the high school and middle school volleyball programs.”
Strode teaches third grade at Labadie Elementary.
Washington has gone 33-51-6 over the past three years with another program alumnae, Lindsay Moritz, as head coach.
The Lady Jays finished with a 14-17-2 record last season.
“Coaching gives me the opportunity to motivate others, share my knowledge of volleyball, and be a positive mentor and role model in my athletes’ lives,” Strode said. “I am excited to work with this level of girls and my hometown athletes. I am starting my varsity coaching career off with a group of girls that I have coached for during their freshman and sophomore years. I anticipate a great season this fall with the athletes that are in the program.”
The fall sports season, which includes volleyball, will begin in August.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.