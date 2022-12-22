Paced by a pair of fifth-place finishers, the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats placed 26th at the Kansas City Stampede last weekend.
Union closed with 47 team points with Gracie Straatmann (140) and Gianna Schreck (170) both bringing home fifth-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Both went 5-2 in the tournament.
Straatmann pinned Smithville’s Gwen Lewis in the 140-pound fifth-place bout. Schreck pinned North Kansas City’s Paige Strauch at 170 pounds.
Straatmann’s other wins were pins of Seckman’s Kendall Altman (0:50), Yukon, Oklahoma’s Elizabeth Ketcher (4:53), Odessa’s Bella Palmer (2:32) and Red Oak, Iowa’s Joselyn McCunn (2:39).
Straatmann’s losses were to Grain Valley’s Sevreign Aumua (1:08) and Rock Bridge’s Socorro Rodriguez (8-2 decision).
Schreck’s other wins were over Newton, Kansas’ Vanessa Edwards (16-0 technical fall), Little Axe, Oklahoma’s Emily McDaniel (0:17), Lebanon’s Kalyn Brumley (2:39) and Paola, Kansas’ Alyssa Bartlett (3:52)
Losses were to Winnetonka’s Autumn Calvert (2:36) and Lindbergh’s Ellie Paulette (0:21).
Josey Alfermann (105) and Brianna Keiser (115) each went 2-2.
Alfermann won matches over Sophia Castillo of Alma-Wabaunsee, Kansas, (0:50) and Adrianna Ciccarelli of Platte County (0:21).
Her losses were to Park Hill South’s Aniya Coleman (1:52) and Timberland’s Natalie Koester (4-2).
Keiser pinned Madison King (1:17) of Jay, Oklahoma, and earned a technical fall (17-0) against Raymore-Peculiar’s Brooklynn Owens.
Her losses were to Alissa Perez of Klein, Texas (11-1 major decision) and Jackson’s Gracie Metzger (1:27).
Destiny Vlcek (190) pinned Lindbergh’s Elizabeth Williams in 2:34 for her lone win among four bouts.
CJ Sullivan (125), Ashley Wright (155) and Trystan Pope (145) wrestled, but didn’t record any victories.