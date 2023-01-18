Gracie Straatmann won the 140-pound weight class Friday to lead the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats at Rockwood Summit’s Sherri Lance Tournament.
In the team standings, Union placed 10th among 22 teams, scoring 50.5 points.
Windsor was ninth at 55 while Parkway West was immediately behind Union at 50.
Washington was the team champion at 191 points. Marquette (161), Northwest (158), Lafayette (151) and Lindbergh (95) rounded out the top five.
Straatmann, 26-9 on the season, received a first-round bye and then edged Taya Stanford of Parkway South in the quarterfinals, 4-3. Straatmann posted a 6-1 decision over Kirkwood’s Josie Hosea before securing a technical fall, 17-2, over Parkway West’s Lydia Brazier.
Josey Alfermann (105) was Union’s next finisher, taking fourth.
Alfermann pinned Parkway South’s Rylee Brawner in 0:14 to start. She then pinned Maggie Lewellen of Northwest in 2:26 before losing to Park Hills Central’s Addison Wells in the semifinals by a pin in 5:44.
Sarah Gazaway of Festus pinned Alfermann in 1:44 in the third-place bout.
Lillie Zimmermann (110) ended fifth. After losing to Natalie Ford of Lindbergh in 4:29 in the opener, she won her remaining matches. After a bye, she pinned Northwest’s Taylor Wenneker (3:03) and Park Hills Central’s Chloe Yount (3:40) in the fifth-place match, Zimmermann secured a 4-2 decision over Jackson’s Josephine Collins.
Destiny Vlcek (190) was pinned in her two contested matches.
Union returns to action Tuesday at Four Rivers Conference rival Pacific.
