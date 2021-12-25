Gracie Straatmann won her weight class while Union teammate Gianna Schreck placed second Saturday at the Branson Girls Wrestling Invitational.
In the team standings, Union finished seventh among 16 teams with 48 points.
Cassville won the title with 174 points with Marshfield (153), Knob Noster (122), Monett (88) and Branson (79) rounding out the top five.
Overall, Union had four wrestlers make it through the event.
Charly Sullivan (125) ended fifth in her weight class while Josey Alfermann (110) was seventh.
Lillie Zimmermann (115) had to drop out of the tournament due to injury, but was credited with eighth place.
Straatmann pinned all three of her opponents, Cassville’s Haley Morse (1:09), Marshfield’s Camryn Elliott (1:51) and Cassville 2’s Makenzie Watkins (0:17).
Schreck won three of her four matches by pins. She stopped Branson’s Blaiklee Cagle (2:32), Marshfield’s Trinity Lesser (1:31) and Monett’s Emily Hinojosa Martinez (1:25).
Knob Noster’s Abby Sader pinned Schreck in 0:30.
Sullivan won the last two of her four contested matches. She pinned Branson’s Dakota Stringer (4:20) and Branson 2’s Angeline Ruiz (5:49).
Sullivan was pinned by Cassville’s Breanna Gordon (0:43) and Knob Noster’s Zoe Schroeder (1:32) to start the event.
Alfermann placed seventh, but lost all four of her contested bouts by pins. Zimmermann had to forfeit all five of her matches due to injury.
Union’s girls wrestling team returns to action with a home match January 7 against Webster Groves.