Gracie Straatmann was the runner-up in the 140-pound division for the Union wrestling Lady ’Cats at the St. Clair Tournament.
The Lady ’Cats placed 14th in the team standings with 20.5 points.
Straatmann and Josie Alfermann (105) were Union’s only representatives in the meet.
Straatmann won four of her five matches, improving to 33-10 on the season.
She won an 18-2 technical fall over Mckenzy Echols of Owensville in 5:57 to open the meet.
Next was a 3:44 pin of Kirkwood’s Josie Hosea.
St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn handed Straatmann her only loss, a pin in 3:05.
Straatmann came back to win her final two matches, a 1:42 pin of Parkway West’s Lydia Brazier and a medical forfeit win over Wright City’s Sara Sehnert.
Alfermann had one match, a 4:22 pin loss to Wright City’s Samantha Yates.
She lost to St. Clair’s Janessa Avila and Parkway West’s Brooke Eddy by disqualification.
