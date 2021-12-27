In a rare Monday wrestling tournament, the victory went to Blair Oaks at the Owensville Dutchgirls Invitational.
Blair Oaks recorded 50 points to take top honors for the inaugural event.
Rolla was second with 42 points, followed by Sullivan (28), Owensville (21) and Union (15) to round out the top five.
After Hannibal’s 11 points, St. Clair tied Capital City for seventh with 10 points. St. Francis Borgia Regional ended ninth with five points.
Winfield recorded two points to finish 10th.
Union’s 135-pounder, Gracie Straatmann, and St. Clair’s 105-pounder, Summer Fangers, were both champions of their divisions at the event.
Union’s Charly Sullivan (125) and Gianna Schreck (159) and Borgia’s Kaitlynn Scott (110) all placed second.
Union’s Josie Alfermann (110) and Borgia’s Aine Callahan finished in third.
Union’s Ella Purschke (141) took fourth place.
Peyton Dunn (141) and Emilia Trucks (174) each placed fifth for St. Clair.
Straatmann shared a two-person bracket with Blair Oaks’ Addy Winder. In two matches, Straatmann won by pin both times, first in 3:01 and then in 1:54.
Fangers similarly had just two matches, sweeping her bracket with wins by pin over Sullivan’s Marina Smith (3:37) and by injury default over Winfield’s Lily Meyer.
Schreck posted a 3-1 record with three wins by pin over Winfield’s Madelyn Gerholdt (2:59), Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (1:22) and Owensville’s Bailee Dare (1:44).
In the championship round, Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton pinned Schreck in a match time of 1:15.
Sullivan’s Jade Studdard and Union’s Sullivan were the only two wrestlers at 125. Studdard won a 10-8 decision in the first matchup and pinned Sullivan in 48 seconds in the rematch.
Scott pinned Union’s Alfermann (3:08), but was pinned by Blair Oaks’ Maddalen Prenger (1:38).
After falling to Scott, Alfermann matched up with Prenger and was pinned in 4:11.
Callahan wrestled to a 2-2 record in a round-robin bracket with wins by pin over Hannibal’s Baylee Butler (0:39) and Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett (1:19), but lost by major decision to Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa (9-0) and Blair Oaks’ Brookelynn Meeks (14-0).
Purschke won one of her four matches in another round-robin bracket, pinning St. Clair’s Dunn in 3:29. Purschke was pinned by Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (4:41) and Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson (1:07) and withdrew from her final match with Blair Oaks’ Skye Schubert with a medical forfeit.
Dunn finished with a 1-3 mark in the bracket as well. She pinned Schubert in 1:27, but was pinned by Richardson (1:57) and Echols (4:02).
Trucks was pinned by a pair of Rolla wrestlers, Delaney Miller (2:33) and Serenity Tilford (1:21), but bounced back to pin Hannibal’s Akaria Allison (1:58) in the fifth-place match.