The University of Missouri football Tigers keep adding Washington High School graduates.
The latest, defensive lineman Ben Straatmann, joins the Tigers as a graduate transfer after a successful career at Missouri S&T in Rolla.
Straatmann, who graduated from Washington in 2017, played wide receiver and linebacker-defensive back in high school, but has transitioned into a pass rusher in the college ranks.
His high school statistics include 3,148 all purpose yards and 37 touchdowns on offense and 266 total tackles with three sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries as a three-year starter.
The change in positions paid off in college as Straatmann led all of NCAA Division II with 14 sacks in 2021, setting a program record at S&T, and was selected as the Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
After walking on at Mizzou, Straatmann earned his place on the team to the point where the team shared a video on social media last week of Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz presenting Straatmann with a scholarship.
The Tigers have already had success giving an opportunity to at least one other walk-on transfer from a smaller Missouri college, picking up Truman State University transfer Cody Schrader last year.
Schrader, who played his high school ball at Lutheran South, walked on with the Tigers in 2022 after leading NCAA Division II with 2,074 rushing yards the year before. He started 11 games for Mizzou and picked up 746 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Schrader sits atop the Tigers’ running back depth chart for the upcoming season.
Straatmann joins another Washington alumnus on the Tigers’ roster, 2021 graduate Ryan Hoerstkamp.
Hoerstkamp is battling for the starting tight end position as a redshirt sophomore this season.
He has played in 13 games in his first two seasons with the Tigers.
Hoerstkamp earned a starting spot in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl against Army as a true freshman.
Against New Mexico State in a regular season game last November, Hoerstkamp caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.
Yet another Washington player, current senior offensive lineman Ryan Jostes, has verbally committed to join Mizzou next year.
St. Francis Borgia alumnus Ethan Johnson, Class of 2021, signed with the Tigers as a preferred walk-on in his freshman year to serve as a long snapper. He is a redshirt sophomore at Arkansas State.
Another Borgia graduate, Brock Olivo, is entering his first season as a special teams analyst for Mizzou. Olivo played for the Tigers and left the school as its all-time leading rusher. He played four years in the NFL.
