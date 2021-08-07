Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.