HASTINGS, NEBRASKA — One might say it was a perfect storm.
Bad weather which blew through Hastings Saturday night forced Washington Post 218's Mid South regional contest against Iowa state champion Dubuque County to be pushed back to Sunday.
The game will resume with Dubuque County having Jacob Brosius on second base in the bottom of the first with one out.
Post 218 got a hit from Dane Eckhoff in the top of the first, but was unable to bring him home.
Sam Turilli started on the hill for Post 218 and had faced two batters before heavy rain forced the umpires to send everyone to the dugouts.
That was just the beginning. Lightning, thunder and hail fell. The teams eventually were told they would resume with warmups at 9:30 p.m., but more incoming weather forced event officials to postpone.
The game was the second of the day. The Cabot, Arkansas, RailCats knocked out host Hastings Post 11 Five Points Bank in the first game, 5-3. That game took eight innings and featured two lengthy injury delays late in the game.
After that, the start of the second game was pushed back to 7:50 p.m. and only four outs were recorded before the storm struck.
Should Post 218 win, it would turn around to play the RailCats in the next game. The winner of that game then would play Dubuque County.
Should Dubuque County win, it will turn around to play the RailCats for the title following the first game.