Never allowing more than eight points in a period, the Sullivan boys basketball Eagles locked down a win at St. Clair Wednesday.
Sullivan (7-13, 2-1) won in a rescheduled contest after snowfall preempted the previously scheduled date last Friday, topping the Bulldogs (10-10, 1-3), 45-22.
The Eagles held leads of 12-6 after one quarter, 21-12 at the half and 32-14 to end the third period.
St. Clair’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
Gavin Dace’s 13 points led the way for Sullivan.
Charlie Lohden, Blaine Sappington and Logan Watters all scored seven points apiece.
Kyle Lewis added three points. Max Avery, Gabe Dace, Sam Summers and Luke Todd all chipped in two points.
St. Clair plays Friday at St. James in another Four Rivers Conference game at 7 p.m.