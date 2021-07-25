It was a good day to be a Stingray.
The Washington Swim Team Stingrays captured the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship meet title Saturday, July 17, in Pacific.
“It was a great meet filled with some exciting races,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “I was very proud of the improvements and skill growth achieved by our team this summer.”
Washington scored 2,527 points to win the five-team meet.
Lake of the Woods was second with 2,434 points, and Oaks Landing placed third at 1,832 points.
Union (1,534.5) and Pacific (1,392.5) rounded out the field.
Moreland said many Stingrays stepped up during the meet.
“When all was said and done, three Stingrays had accomplishments that really stood out,” Moreland said. “Ava Mohart and Gabe Rio, both in the 15-18 age group, won all five events they competed in.
“Emmitt Searcy, in the 6-under age group, was the only swimmer from any of the participating teams to swim the 25 fly correctly, capturing first place,” Moreland said. “Butterfly is a difficult stroke to swim. To be that young and in your very first year competing, swimming it legally is quite a huge accomplishment.”
Washington’s winning swimmers were:
• Alessandra Ayala Hernandez in girls 11-12 individual medley, freestyle.
• Ava Mohart in girls 15-over individual medley, freestyle and butterfly.
• Gabe Rio in boys 15-over individual medley, freestyle and breaststroke.
• Amelia Ayala Hernandez in girls 7-8 freestyle, backstroke and butterfly.
• Brooke Schoonover in girls 11-12 breaststroke and backstroke.
• Ava Kauffeld in girls 15-over breaststroke.
• Andres Ayala Hernandez in boys 6-under backstroke.
• Joseph Vanco in boys 9-10 backstroke.
• Dayton Griesheimer in girls 13-14 backstroke.
• Brie Brown in girls 15-over backstroke.
• Emmitt Searcy in boys 6-Under butterfly.
• Olivia Mahon in girls 11-12 butterfly.
Stingrays securing second were:
• Brooke Schoonover in girls 11-12 individual medley.
• Mia Mahon in girls 13-14 individual medley and freestyle.
• Brie Brown in girls 15-over individual medley and breaststroke..
• Zach Posinski in boys 15-over individual medley, freestyle and breaststroke.
• Gretchen Wells in girls 6-under freestyle and backstroke.
• Andres Ayala Hernandez in boys 6-under freestyle.
• Olivia Mahon in girls 11-12 freestyle.
• Aubrie Moreland in girls 15-over freestyle and butterfly.
• Emmitt Searcy in boys 6-under backstroke.
• Alessandra Ayala Hernandez in girls 11-12 backstroke.
• Zoey Ziegler in girls 15-over backstroke.
• Daniel Wamsley in boys 15-over backstroke.
• Ryan Halmich in boys 7-8 butterfly.
• Maddy Henderson in girls 13-14 butterfly.
• Ryan Kluesner in boys 15-over butterfly.
Third-place Washington swimmers were:
• Ava Kauffeld in girls 15-over individual medley.
• Daniel Wamsley in boys 15-over individual medley.
• Josie Sullivan in girls 6-under freestyle.
• Roman Gaugh in boys 13-14 freestyle.
• Isabel Rio in girls 15-over freestyle and breaststroke.
• Michael Sullivan in boys 7-8 breaststroke.
• Olivia Mahon in girls 11-12 breaststroke.
• Brenden Schoonover in boys 7-8 backstroke.
• Donovan McKenzie in boys 13-14 backstroke.
• Aubrie Moreland in girls 15-over backstroke.
• Ryan Kluesner in boys 15-over backstroke.
• Mia Mahon in girls 13-14 butterfly.
• Eva Gaugh in girls 15-over butterfly.
Points were scored through 16th place. Listed below are swimmers who finished 10th or above.
Recording fourth-place finishes were Amelia Heimos, Seth Wells (twice), Zoey Ziegler, Joseph Vanco, Lily Knighton (twice), Grace Gargrave, Donovan McKenzie, Jackson Zuroweste, Logan Halmich, Kaitlynn Scott, Ava Kauffeld and Daniel Wamsley.
Finishing fifth were Harry Benhardt, Donovan McKenzie, Eva Gaugh, Michael Sullivan, Maddy Henderson, Ryan Kluesner, Logan Halmich, Ellie Williams, Marilee Holt, Ryan Halmich, Grace Gargrave, Roman Gaugh (twice), Seth Wells and Isabel Rio.
Securing sixth were Martha Etter (three times), Dayton Griesheimer, Logan Halmich, Ellie Williams, Brenden Schoonover, Zoey Ziegler, Aaron Brinkmann, Wynn Nothum, Harry Benhardt and Julia Searcy.
Swimming to seventh were Maddy Henderson, Aaron Brinkmann, Brenden Schoonover, Kaitlynn Scott (twice), Harry Benhardt, Ainsley Skubic and John Hartung.
Ending eighth were Emmitt Searcy, Ryan Halmich, Amelia Heimos (twice), Aaron Brinkmann, Mason Fischer, John Hartung, Jamie Poepsel and Grace Gargrave.
Netting ninth were John Hartung, Dayton Griesheimer, Ellie Williams and Jack Courtney.
Taking 10th were Julia Searcy (twice), Grayson Swederska (twice), Ainsley Skubic and Jack Courtney.
Washington’s winning relay teams were:
• The boys 7-8 freestyle relay team of Ryan Halmich, Brenden Schoonover, Logan Halmich and Michael Sullivan.
• The girls 11-12 freestyle team of Brooke Schoonover, Olivia Mahon, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez and Ainsley Skubic.
• The girls 13-14 freestyle team of Maddy Henderson, Dayton Griesheimer, Grace Gargrave and Mia Mahon.
• The girls 15-over freestyle team of Aubrie Moreland, Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld and Ava Mohart.
• The boys 15-over freestyle team of Daniel Wamsley, Ryan Kluesner, Zach Posinski and Gabe Rio.
• The girls 8-under medley team of Marilee Holt, Payton Searcy, Amelia Ayala Hernandez and Julia Searcy.
• The boys 8-under medley team of Brenden Schoonover, Michael Sullivan, Ryan Halmich and Andres Ayala Hernandez.
• The girls 11-12 medley team of Brooke Schoonover, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Olivia Mahon and Ainsley Skubic.
• The girls 13-14 medley team of Dayton Griesheimer, Mia Mahon, Maddy Henderson and Grace Gargrave.
• The girls 15-over medley team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Ava Mohart and Aubrie Moreland.
• The Washington 15-over medley team of Daniel Wamsley, Zach Posinski, Gabe Rio and Ryan Kluesner.
Washington’s second-place team was:
• The girls 7-8 freestyle team of Lily Knighton, Payton Searcy, Amelia Ayala Hernandez and Julia Searcy.