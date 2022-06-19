The opening swim meet of the season was a rousing success for Cedarmill Monday.
The host team defeated the Washington Stingrays in the opening meet, 364-190.
Cedarmill had both the higher girls score, 189-86, and the higher boys score, 175-104.
The Stingrays gained individual medley race wins from Greyson McDaniel, Ava Kauffeld and Aidan Garlock.
Grayson Swederska, Elana Carrier and Dayton Griesheimer each earned a third-place medley finish.
Solo freestyle winners for Washington included Emmitt Searcy, Ava Brumit, Ava Mohart and Garlock.
Kauffeld won in the breaststroke.
Searcy, Brenden Schoonover, Claire Maune, Griesheimer and Mohart won backstroke events.
Searcy, Brenden Schoonover, McDaniel, Brenden Henke, Mohart and Garlock won in the butterfly.
The following were relay winners for the Stingrays:
• Boys 9-10 freestyle with Swederska, Maxton Blankenship, Michael Sullivan and McDaniel.
• Boys 15-18 freestyle with Zach Posinski, Daniel Wamsley, Garlock and Gabe Rio.
• Girls 13-14 medley with Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson, Olivia Mahon and Brooke Schoonover.
• Girls 15-18 medley with Zoey Ziegler, Kauffeld, Mohart and Bri Brown.
• Boys 15-18 medley with Garlock, Wamsley, Gavin Poole and Rio.
The Stringrays have their first home meet Monday, hosting Chadwick at 6 p.m.