It was supposed to be the home opener for the Washington Swim Team.
However, due to circumstances beyond the team’s control, Monday’s dual meet against Chadwick was called off. The official result is a Washington win by forfeit.
“Our official was ill and we couldn’t get a replacement,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “The league is suffering from an official shortage this summer, as many sports are.”
Moreland said alternatives were offered to Chadwick, including having both coaches working to officiate or having a parent, who is certified by the YMCA to officiate, calling the meet.
Moreland said Chadwick couldn’t agree to any option and chose to forfeit.
“The WST board and coaching staff were very disappointed an agreement couldn’t be reached,” Moreland said.
The good news is that Washington will have another home meet, next Monday, June 27, against Castle Pines.
Washington then hits the road for meets at Cool Dell (July 5) and Lake Chesterfield (July 11).
The championship meet will be held in two parts July 15-16. The first day’s action is at Cool Dell and features the 11-Over age groups.
The 10-Under age groups will swim the next day at Cedarmill.
The area’s other two swim teams, Union and Pacific, were able to swim Monday. Union won its meet.